UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Time Short For Avoiding African 'food Crisis': UN's IFAD

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:04 PM

Time short for avoiding African 'food crisis': UN's IFAD

Africa must move swiftly to prevent a looming food crunch caused by coronavirus disruption for small-scale producers, the head of a UN agency says

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Africa must move swiftly to prevent a looming food crunch caused by coronavirus disruption for small-scale producers, the head of a UN agency says.

"People in lockdown no longer have access to public transport systems, to seeds, to informal markets, to sell their goods or buy inputs such as seed and fertiliser," said Gilbert Houngbo, head of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

"The closure of major highways and bans on exports could also harm food systems," he told AFP in an interview.

"The breaking of logistical chains is one of the biggest problems to resolve," he said. "We have to act right now to prevent a health crisis from becoming a food crisis." IFAD specialises in help for poor rural populations, seeking to strengthen food security and employment through low-interest loans and grants.

The agency on Monday said it had committed $40 million ($36.

91 million Euros) to a fund called the COVID-19 Rural Poor Stimulus Facility, aimed at easing the impact of the pandemic on food production and market access.

It appealed for at least $200 million more from UN members, foundations and the private sector.

Houngbo, a former prime minister of Togo, said time was short for strengthening the safety net in rural Africa.

"In the coming weeks," he said, there was the basic logistical problem of getting fertiliser to farmers as they prepared for the sowing season.

Another challenge was how to manage a buildup of harvests in rural areas, where 80 percent of the population is poor.

"We are helping to find local outlets for harvests which otherwise will be lost for lack of transport, and we are helping governments to buy up stocks of agricultural products which they can then distribute to people in need."

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister United Nations Exports Poor Buy Togo Stocks Market From Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

International Girls in ICT Day: OIC Calls for Empo ..

1 minute ago

Rising by 6%, nearly 3 in 4 Pakistanis (74%) now s ..

1 minute ago

Russia Ready to Restore Diplomatic Ties With Georg ..

4 minutes ago

Sanitizing walk-through gates install in hospital

4 minutes ago

Russia Sees No Reasons to Introduce Boundary Regim ..

4 minutes ago

Virus-Free Costa Deliziosa Cruise to Dock in Genoa ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.