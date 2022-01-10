Time to Assess Russian-US Security Guarantees Consultations to Come in Few Hours - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The time for assessing the Russian-US consultations on security guarantees that started in Geneva earlier on Monday will come in a few hours, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

One way or another, (Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei) Ryabkov will give his assessment of the results. It is not yet time to evaluate," Peskovtold reporterts, commenting on how the Kremlin assesses the start of the talks in Geneva.