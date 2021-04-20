Time, Venue of Putin-Biden Potential Meeting Remain Unclear - Russian Diplomat

The time and venue for the possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, remain unclear, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The time and venue for the possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, remain unclear, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"This would be too early [to say anything], we have not even approached this," Ryabkov told reporters.

"The US side raised the issue, we are only beginning to analyze the situation ... Much depends on the United States' further behavior," the senior diplomat added.