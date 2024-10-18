'Timebomb' ship highlights hazard of dangerous cargoes

A damaged ship, spurned by European ports because of its potentially explosive cargo, has been stranded in the North Sea for weeks while authorities work out what to do with it

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A damaged ship, spurned by European ports because of its potentially explosive cargo, has been stranded in the North Sea for weeks while authorities work out what to do with it.

The Maltese-flagged Ruby is the latest example of an unwanted vessel left in limbo because no-one dares to handle it. Such vessels, sometimes nicknamed "timebombs", remain stuck for weeks, even months.

Ruby, a Handymax bulk carrier, has 20,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate on board. That is more than seven times the amount of ammonium nitrate -- used in fertilisers as well as in explosives -- that detonated in Lebanon in 2020, devastating the port of Beirut.

After the vessel set off from the Russian port of Kandalaksha on August 22, it ran into a storm in the Barents Sea and limped, damaged, into the Norwegian port of Tromso for damage inspection.

It was subsequently ordered to leave and proceed with the aid of a tug to another port elsewhere for repairs.

It was turned away by Lithuania, which insisted the ship must offload its volatile cargo first, and continued southwards.

Since September 25, it has been anchored off southeastern England near the Dover Strait, which is one of world's busiest shipping lanes.