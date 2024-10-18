Open Menu

'Timebomb' Ship Highlights Hazard Of Dangerous Cargoes

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 09:48 PM

'Timebomb' ship highlights hazard of dangerous cargoes

A damaged ship, spurned by European ports because of its potentially explosive cargo, has been stranded in the North Sea for weeks while authorities work out what to do with it

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A damaged ship, spurned by European ports because of its potentially explosive cargo, has been stranded in the North Sea for weeks while authorities work out what to do with it.

The Maltese-flagged Ruby is the latest example of an unwanted vessel left in limbo because no-one dares to handle it. Such vessels, sometimes nicknamed "timebombs", remain stuck for weeks, even months.

Ruby, a Handymax bulk carrier, has 20,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate on board. That is more than seven times the amount of ammonium nitrate -- used in fertilisers as well as in explosives -- that detonated in Lebanon in 2020, devastating the port of Beirut.

After the vessel set off from the Russian port of Kandalaksha on August 22, it ran into a storm in the Barents Sea and limped, damaged, into the Norwegian port of Tromso for damage inspection.

It was subsequently ordered to leave and proceed with the aid of a tug to another port elsewhere for repairs.

It was turned away by Lithuania, which insisted the ship must offload its volatile cargo first, and continued southwards.

Since September 25, it has been anchored off southeastern England near the Dover Strait, which is one of world's busiest shipping lanes.

Related Topics

Storm World Russia Beirut Kandalaksha Dover Lebanon Lithuania August September 2020 From

Recent Stories

Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues ..

Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured

31 seconds ago
 PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chinio ..

PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot

32 seconds ago
 CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony

CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony

34 seconds ago
 MD SSWMB chairs meeting on garbage collection, cle ..

MD SSWMB chairs meeting on garbage collection, cleaning in district Central

36 seconds ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signs th ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signs three bills into law

37 seconds ago
 PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: A ..

PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari

12 minutes ago
Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting

Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting

12 minutes ago
 Wheat sowing in rain fed areas must be completed t ..

Wheat sowing in rain fed areas must be completed till Nov 15

12 minutes ago
 Sinwar's killing boosts Netanyahu but still no sig ..

Sinwar's killing boosts Netanyahu but still no sign of war ending

12 minutes ago
 CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test aga ..

CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test against England

13 minutes ago
 BAJK earns record Rs. 1.414 billion profit during ..

BAJK earns record Rs. 1.414 billion profit during 9 months

29 minutes ago
 Senator claims to have all require numbers for con ..

Senator claims to have all require numbers for constitutional amendment

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World