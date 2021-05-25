UrduPoint.com
Timeline: Mali Since Last Year's Coup

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:58 PM

Timeline: Mali since last year's coup

A look at events in the troubled West African state of Mali after its transitional president and prime minister were detained by the military and then removed from office

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A look at events in the troubled West African state of Mali after its transitional president and prime minister were detained by the military and then removed from office: - August coup - President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is overthrown in a military coup on August 18 2020 after months of protests sparked by perceptions of corruption and impotence in the face of jihadist violence.

The following day Colonel Assimi Goita emerges as the country's new military strongman.

The coup is roundly condemned by the international community and the West African economic bloc ECOWAS threaten Mali with sanctions.

- Junta stymied - The junta bows to international pressure on September 12 and vows to allow full civilian rule within 18 months.

On September 21 former defence minister Bah Ndaw is made interim president with Colonel Goita his vice president.

A fortnight later a government is formed with the military holding the key posts.

- Election dates set - On April 15 the date of presidential and parliamentary elections for a civilian transfer of power are set for February and March 2020.

- Government resigns - With discontent with the military growing, the government of Prime Minister Moctar Ouane resigns on May 14. But he is put straight back in charge and tries to form a new more diverse government.

- New cabinet - On Monday a new interim government is formed. While the military still hold many cabinet posts, two military leaders from the old junta are replaced at the key defence and police ministries.

- Army step in again - Later that day President Ndaw and Prime Minister Ouane are arrested by army officers unhappy with the reshuffle.

The international community condemns their detention and demands their release.

On Tuesday Colonel Goita said he had stripped the pair of their powers for trying to "sabotage" the transition. He says elections will be "in 2022."

