UrduPoint.com

Timeline Of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Here is a timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death, including her final days and the aftermath of her passing aged 96, after more than 70 years on the throne

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Here is a timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death, including her final days and the aftermath of her passing aged 96, after more than 70 years on the throne.

- September 6 - The queen receives Boris Johnson at her Balmoral private retreat in the Scottish Highlands, to accept his resignation as prime minister.

Shortly afterwards, she receives Liz Truss, the new leader of Britain's governing Conservative Party, and invites her to form a government as prime minister.

- September 7 - Her final public statement, as queen of Canada, is a message of condolence for victims of the Saskatchewan stabbings.

"I mourn with all Canadians at this tragic time," it ends.

The queen pulls out of an online meeting of the Privy Council formal body of advisers, during which Truss would have taken an oath and her new cabinet ministers formally sworn in.

"After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest," Buckingham Palace says.

- September 8 - Prince Charles flies to Balmoral, arriving at 10:30 am (0930 GMT).

Buckingham Palace issues a statement at 12:30 pm saying that doctors were concerned for her health and recommended she remain under medical supervision.

"The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," it says.

Truss is informed of her death at 4:30 pm.

Her death is announced publicly at 6:30 pm.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement says.

Her daughter Princess Anne was with her during her last 24 hours.

Upon her death, her eldest son immediately becomes King Charles III.

- September 9 - King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, travel from Balmoral to Buckingham Palace in London where they greet mourners outside the gates.

The king meets Truss then pays tribute to his mother in a televised broadcast.

He renews her promise of lifelong service and pledges to uphold Britain's constitutional principles.

He makes his eldest son Prince William the Prince of Wales.

A prayer service at London's St. Paul's Cathedral is attended by senior politicians. The ceremony sees the first official singing of "God Save The King" since 1952.

- September 10 - King Charles III is formally proclaimed as the new monarch in a ceremony in London.

Twenty-one gun salutes are fired around the country.

In a rare show of unity, the king's sons, princes William and Harry, and their respective wives Catherine and Meghan, view the floral tributes outside Windsor Castle.

- September 11 - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is driven from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the monarch's official residence in Scotland. Anne accompanies the cortege.

- September 12 - King Charles III addresses both houses of parliament in Westminster Hall in London.

The king and queen consort fly to Edinburgh.

A procession takes Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to St Giles' Cathedral. Her four children march behind the hearse.

Members of the royal family attend a service celebrating her life.

King Charles III addresses the Scottish Parliament.

The first of 33,000 mourners file past the coffin in the cathedral.

For around 10 minutes, Queen Elizabeth II's children mount the guard around her casket.

- September 13 - The king and queen consort fly to Belfast.

The king meets Northern Irish lawmakers and delivers a speech. He shakes hands with Irish President Michael D. Higgins at a service at St. Anne's Cathedral -- the first foreign head of state to meet the new king.

Charles III returns to London.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, accompanied by Anne, is flown from Edinburgh to London on a military transport plane. It is then driven to Buckingham Palace.

- September 14 -The coffin is taken on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall to lie in state. Tens, if not hundreds of thousands of people, are expected to pay their last respects by filing past her coffin.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Canada Died Wife London Windsor Edinburgh Belfast Wales St. Paul Ireland March September God Prayer Church Family All From Government Cabinet Unity Foods Limited Prince William

Recent Stories

England team to arrive in Karachi on Thursday for ..

England team to arrive in Karachi on Thursday for T20I series

3 minutes ago
 NTDC completes rehabilitation works of Port Qasim- ..

NTDC completes rehabilitation works of Port Qasim-Matiari, Sibbi-Quetta transmis ..

3 minutes ago
 Eurozone to Enter Recession This Year, US to Suffe ..

Eurozone to Enter Recession This Year, US to Suffer 'Mild Recession' in 2023 - F ..

5 minutes ago
 France Ready to Discuss Ukraine's Security Guarant ..

France Ready to Discuss Ukraine's Security Guarantees With Partners - Foreign Mi ..

5 minutes ago
 Griner's Family Confirms Ex-US Envoy Richardson He ..

Griner's Family Confirms Ex-US Envoy Richardson Helping Negotiate Her Release - ..

5 minutes ago
 France to limit gas, electricity price hikes to 15 ..

France to limit gas, electricity price hikes to 15% in 2023

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.