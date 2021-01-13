UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Timeline: Rebel Offensive Against C.Africa Election

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:43 PM

Timeline: Rebel offensive against C.Africa election

Two attacks by rebel forces near the Central African Republic capital Bangui are the latest in a series of clashes since a contested presidential election on December 27 was threatened by an alleged attempted coup

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ):Two attacks by rebel forces near the Central African Republic capital Bangui are the latest in a series of clashes since a contested presidential election on December 27 was threatened by an alleged attempted coup.

The troubled former French colony has been riven by conflict since 2013, and two-thirds of its territory is controlled by militia groups.

Here are recent developments: - Rebel alliance - On December 3, former president Francois Bozize, who slipped into the country from exile in Uganda in 2019, is barred from standing in the elections because of an arrest warrant over torture and murder.

On December 18 rebel forces attack key routes into Bangui.

The next day six rebel groups announce they are forming an alliance -- the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC).

The government accuses Bozize of attempting a coup, a charge he denies.

The UN deploys peacekeepers to stop what it calls "a deliberate attempt to disrupt" the vote.

- Key city - Five days before the vote, the rebel coalition seizes Bambari, the country's fourth-largest city.

UN peacekeepers take it back the next day.

Under bilateral security pacts, Russia and Rwanda deploy hundreds of troops or paramilitaries in support of President Faustin Archange Touadera, who is running for a second term.

France, Russia, the US, the EU, the Pope and the World Bank urge Bozize and the rebel groups to lay down their arms.

- Contested election - The election goes ahead on December 27 and Touadera is re-elected with 53.92 percent of the vote, though one in two voters are unable to cast their ballots because of security fears.

The opposition calls for the election to be annulled.

- Civilian exodus - In early January rebel fighters capture the southern city of Bangassou, on the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Prosecutors say Bozize is being investigated for plotting a coup.

In the following days the rebels launch several sporadic attacks.

More than 30,000 people have fled the country due to the violence surrounding the elections, the UN says, while tens of thousands more have been internally displaced.

- Attacks near capital -On Wednesday rebels launch twin attacks on the outskirts of the capital -- the first time they have struck so close to the city since the start of their offensive.

Related Topics

Election Murder Attack World Bank United Nations Russia Vote Threatened Bangassou Bambari Bangui Alliance Rwanda Congo Central African Republic Uganda January December Border 2019 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

31 minutes ago

Football Italian Cup results

17 minutes ago

Ejaz Ahmed Minhas to look after work of DG Pakista ..

17 minutes ago

PDM's gathering in Loralai will prove as failure; ..

17 minutes ago

More Than 20,000 National Guard Troops to Help Sec ..

17 minutes ago

Biden Adds 3 National Security Council Members to ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.