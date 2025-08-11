Open Menu

Timely Completion Of Jhalawan Medical College & Hospital Projects Essential For Medical Facilities: CM Bugti

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 07:28 PM

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Monday said that timely completion of Jhalawan Medical College and Hospital would significantly improve medical facilities in the area.

He also expressed resent over unnecessary delay in completion of the project and directed the concerned departments to reconstitute PC-1 and expedite work on the project immediately.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding Jhalawan Medical College and Hospital here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, leader of Opposition Mir Younis Aziz Zehir and high officials.

Government of Balochistan decided to activate pending project of Jhalawan Medical College and Hospital during the meeting.

The meeting has decided that Communication and Works Department would work on the project.

The meeting was briefed that two batches of graduates from Jhalawan Medical College, 400 students are studying.

He said that students' problems are increasing due to delay in the project, we would not let the future of children be at stake, the project should be completed as soon as possible for interest of the students’ future.

He said that provincial government is taking all possible measures to provide basic facilities to masses in the areas.

