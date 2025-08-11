- Home
Timely Completion Of Jhalawan Medical College & Hospital Projects Essential For Medical Facilities: CM Bugti
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 07:28 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Monday said that timely completion of Jhalawan Medical College and Hospital would significantly improve medical facilities in the area
He also expressed resent over unnecessary delay in completion of the project and directed the concerned departments to reconstitute PC-1 and expedite work on the project immediately.
He said this while chairing a meeting regarding Jhalawan Medical College and Hospital here on Monday.
The meeting was attended by Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, leader of Opposition Mir Younis Aziz Zehir and high officials.
Government of Balochistan decided to activate pending project of Jhalawan Medical College and Hospital during the meeting.
The meeting has decided that Communication and Works Department would work on the project.
The meeting was briefed that two batches of graduates from Jhalawan Medical College, 400 students are studying.
He said that provincial government is taking all possible measures to provide basic facilities to masses in the areas.
