Timing of Next Putin-Biden Contact Not Yet Determined - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Timing of the next contact between Russia and the United States after a recent online meeting between presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, is not yet determined, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The presidents said that after the contacts of the representatives will take place, it will be necessary to talk again.

But now, at the moment, it is not possible to answer when it will be possible," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that representatives of presidents will promptly start negotiations to discuss the difficult state of Russia-US relations and strategic stability.

"It is not yet possible to say exactly when it will happen, but the presidents meant that this should take place very, very quickly," Peskov said.

The spokesman also mentioned that Putin enjoyed the online meeting format with Biden as it allows for frank conversation.