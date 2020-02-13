(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Cuba has been confirmed and will be planned with his work schedule taken into account, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Indeed, the invitation sent to President Putin to visit Cuba has been accepted.

The timing of its implementation will be considered taking into account the head of state's work schedule, as well as a plan of bilateral contacts at the highest levels," the diplomat said.

In late October, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez held a meeting with Putin, during which he invited the Russian leader to visit the Caribbean country.