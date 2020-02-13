UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Timing Of Putin's Visit To Cuba To Depend On His Work Schedule - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:05 PM

Timing of Putin's Visit to Cuba to Depend on His Work Schedule - Russian Ambassador

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Cuba has been confirmed and will be planned with his work schedule taken into account, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Cuba has been confirmed and will be planned with his work schedule taken into account, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Indeed, the invitation sent to President Putin to visit Cuba has been accepted.

The timing of its implementation will be considered taking into account the head of state's work schedule, as well as a plan of bilateral contacts at the highest levels," the diplomat said.

In late October, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez held a meeting with Putin, during which he invited the Russian leader to visit the Caribbean country.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Cuba October

Recent Stories

Al Maktoum College in Dundee to celebrate conclusi ..

24 minutes ago

Audit Oversight Board (AOB) survey: Audit staff mo ..

22 minutes ago

'Thank you, Pakistan!' trending on Chinese microbl ..

12 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case hearing t ..

12 minutes ago

Police arrested five dacoits in Sialkot

12 minutes ago

Chairman CII, Genman envoy Ambassador discuss poli ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.