Timor-Leste's President-Elect Ramos-Horta Expects Country To Join ASEAN In 2023

Published April 21, 2022 | 09:15 PM

The president-elect of Timor-Leste, which celebrates its 20th anniversary of independence in May, said on Thursday that he expects his country to join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2023 during Indonesia's chairmanship in the association

"It would be highly symbolic if Timor-Leste were to join during the Indonesian presidency," Ramos-Horta told Japanese news agency Kyodo News.

Ramos-Horta's government submitted its application to join ASEAN in 2011 during his first presidency, when Indonesia also chaired the association.

The president-elect noted that nationals have been enjoying independence from Indonesia, which the nation gained in a UN-sponsored referendum in 1999, while building up good relations with its former mother country.

He added that Timor-Leste "has made tremendous progress in the last 20 years" despite high levels of unemployment and poverty, and significant economic struggle.

Ramos-Horta noted that ASEAN membership would pave the way to new economic opportunities and an increase in foreign investments.

Ramos-Horta will be sworn in as president for a second five-year term on May 20, the day East Timor, also known as East Timor, celebrates 20 years of independence.

