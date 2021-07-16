UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tin Price Hits Record High

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 09:18 PM

Tin price hits record high

The price of tin on Friday beat its record high on tight supplies in the face of unrest in key producer Myanmar, other supply issues and strong demand

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The price of tin on Friday beat its record high on tight supplies in the face of unrest in key producer Myanmar, other supply issues and strong demand.

A tonne of tin -- a metal used in electronic circuits, car parts and batteries -- struck a record $33,800 on the London Metal Exchange, beating its previous high a decade ago.

"Tin's ascent continues its path driven by shipping logistical issues and supply pressures from Myanmar," noted Alastair Munro, analyst at financial group Marex.

Myanmar has experienced mass protests and a brutal military response since the coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi at the start of the year.

Related Topics

Car San Price Myanmar London Metal Exchange From

Recent Stories

Lithuanian Vaccination Center Disposes of 5,000 Ex ..

40 seconds ago

Chinese envoy visits Barseen Camp, blast site in U ..

41 seconds ago

Court exempts Capt (retd) Safdar from appearance i ..

42 seconds ago

Pakistan, U.S., Afghanistan and Uzbekistan create ..

44 seconds ago

Balochistan Bazigar lifts National U-23 Football C ..

26 minutes ago

South Korean Court Allows Churches to Partially Re ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.