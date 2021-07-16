Tin price hits record high

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The price of tin on Friday beat its record high on tight supplies in the face of unrest in key producer Myanmar, other supply issues and strong demand

A tonne of tin -- a metal used in electronic circuits, car parts and batteries -- struck a record $33,800 on the London Metal Exchange, beating its previous high a decade ago.

"Tin's ascent continues its path driven by shipping logistical issues and supply pressures from Myanmar," noted Alastair Munro, analyst at financial group Marex.

Myanmar has experienced mass protests and a brutal military response since the coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi at the start of the year.