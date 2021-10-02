UrduPoint.com

Tinkov To Pay Additional Fine Of $250,000 Under US Court Plea Agreement - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 01:00 AM

Tinkov to Pay Additional Fine of $250,000 Under US Court Plea Agreement - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov is required to pay a $250,000 fine in addition to a greater $506 million restitution payment, time served and supervised release under a plea agreement approved by a US court on Friday, the Justice Department said in a statement.

"Under the terms of the plea agreement, Tinkov agrees to pay no less than $506,828,377, which includes the 2013 taxes, the civil fraud penalty, and statutory interest on that tax, totaling $448,957,108 as well as tax liabilities for other years that Tinkov acknowledged he owes.

Per the terms of the plea agreement, the parties have agreed to recommend a custodial sentence of time served, followed by one year of supervised release, and an additional fine of $250,000," the Justice Department said.

Tinkov pleaded guilty under the agreement in front of Judge Jon Tigar on Friday, who scheduled a sentencing hearing for October 29. He will have to make the required payments prior to the sentencing, which his lawyer said he is prepared to do within five business days.

