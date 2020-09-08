UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tiny Mouse-size Art Proves A Hit In Sweden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:05 PM

Tiny mouse-size art proves a hit in Sweden

They're drawing crowds in Sweden: cute and quirky shopfronts, delis and restaurants created by a mystery art collective called "Anonymouse" that have popped up out of nowhere in some cities

Lund, Sweden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :They're drawing crowds in Sweden: cute and quirky shopfronts, delis and restaurants created by a mystery art collective called "Anonymouse" that have popped up out of nowhere in some cities.

The catch? You have to get down on all fours to see them, tucked away as they are at the bottom of buildings, just big enough for mice.

"It's like a treasure hunt," 29-year-old Madeleine tells AFP in Lund, a picturesque university town in the south of the Nordic country where the collective's latest works are on display.

Hidden away in knee-high crevices around the city, the works often take the form of mundane locations, such as student dorms or a restaurant, but always at a scale more welcoming to small rodents than humans.

Most often they include cheesy puns, like the music shop "Ricotta Records" which sells classic albums like "Back to Brie" by "Amy Winemouse" and "Stilton John"'s "Goodbye Yellow Cheese Roll".

The anonymous team behind the creations has been working together for four years, and the installations, which are temporary, are exclusively made of recycled materials.

"It's the big world made small," 64-year old social worker Bengt tells AFP, walking past to admire one of the works.

"There is almost always a message in them, it makes you think a little about how people are doing," 43-year-old Maria adds.

Remaining clandestine is a top priority for "Anonymouse." So when the Lund municipality commissioned some of the works, they did not even know where to send the check.

They now have 26 creations to their name, including soup kitchens, antique shops and a private detective's office, though they are always temporary and usually stay up for a few months.

Their works have also been seen in other cities in Sweden and beyond, in Bayonne in France and on the Isle of Man in the UK.

Reflecting on the Covid-19 pandemic, their first creation in Lund was a mouse pharmacy, complete with a sign encouraging visitors to "Wash your paws.""The only thing that made sense was to build a pharmacy to somehow comment on the current global situation," a spokesperson, who introduced himself as Yasha Mousekewitz, told AFP via email.

Their creations have also been a hit on social media and the collective has garnered more than 139,000 followers on Instagram.

Related Topics

World Music Social Media France Student Man United Kingdom Sweden All Top Instagram

Recent Stories

UAE continues to support business sector: Mansour ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's MiG-29 Intercepts Norwegian Spy Plane Ove ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Says Willing to Spend Substantial Amount of ..

4 minutes ago

Prices for Italian Wine May Rise in UK Unless Brex ..

4 minutes ago

UN General Assembly President Says Unclear If Lead ..

4 minutes ago

Covid-19 triggered global economies : Dr Abdul Haf ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.