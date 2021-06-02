Tip From Mosque Prompts Arrest of Man Traveling to Join Islamic State - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Information from mosque in the city of Seattle allowed US law enforcement to stop a man from boarding a flight to the middle East to join the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"As alleged, [Elvin] Williams was determined to support ISIS [Islamic State] either by traveling overseas to join and fight with the terrorist organization, or by conducting an attack here in the United States," Assistant Attorney General John Demers of the Justice's National Security Division said in a press release.

Williams was arrested on Friday as he prepared to board an international flight at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the release said.

In November 2020, a member of a Seattle-area mosque contacted the FBI with concerns about Williams.

The mosque had attempted to provide support and guidance to Williams, but members became aware he was deeply involved in Islamic State propaganda, the release added.

Williams was using mosque-provided electronic devices to engage in online chats with terrorists and to view videos of beheadings and other acts of violence. In November 2020, Williams allegedly swore an oath of allegiance to the terrorist group, according to the release.

Information from the mosque enabled the FBI to begin monitoring Williams activity, leading to his arrest on charges of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the release said.