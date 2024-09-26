Tired, traumatised Lebanese fear new Israel-Hezbollah war

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Lebanese businessman Anis Rubeiz has lived through conflict and crisis in his country but now sees no hope as all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah appears closer than ever.

"Everything is collapsing around us," said Rubeiz, 55, in Beirut's Christian-majority Ashrafieh district, criticising what he said were attempts to drag Lebanon into a war it could do without.

Lebanon is crushed by a five-year economic collapse and paralysed by a longstanding political deadlock.

Now it faces the prospect of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah, which have been trading near-daily fire since war in Gaza broke out in October.

But the situation spiralled dramatically since last week, with hundreds dead in Israeli air strikes on Monday alone, the deadliest day since Lebanon's 1975-90 civil war.

Lebanon "can't handle" a war, said Rubeiz, who owns a real estate company.

"People are tired mentally... I don't see (hope) on the horizon... or even a ray of light."

In Beirut, the streets were relatively calm, after schools and universities closed, with some education facilities turned into makeshift shelters for the tens of thousands who have fled for their lives.

But people are apprehensive, and everyone is talking about the risk of disaster. Many have vivid memories of 2006 when Israel and Hezbollah last went to war, or the civil war before that.

"I'm basically ready in case war erupts -- I packed my bag with my children's identity papers and passports and clothes, and put them next to the door," said Abir Khater, 43, outside a shopping centre.

The store manager and mother of three said she moved her family from their home near Beirut's southern suburbs, which has seen several Israeli strikes since Friday, to Bhamdoun in the mountains outside the capital.

- 'Afraid' -

"I'm afraid just one missile will hit by mistake. Nobody knows what could happen to us," she said.

During the 2006 war, "I wasn't married... but now I'm really afraid for my children", she said.

That month-long conflict killed around 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 in Israel, mostly soldiers. It left enormous damage including to roads and other infrastructure.

In Ashrafieh's Sassine Square, where an enormous Lebanese flag flies overhead, Mohammed Khalil was sitting on a bench, worrying about how to find a job and provide for his family.

"I need to rebuild my life," said the 33-year-old, who fled with his wife and three children from their village in the southern district of Nabatiyeh this week.

With so many other people also leaving, it took them two days to reach Beirut, a trip that would normally take a couple of hours at most.

"I have children. They need to go to school, I'm thinking of their future... but I hit a dead end," said Khalil, who has previously worked manual jobs.