Tishchenko Says May Continue Developing Games After Deportation From US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian game developer Oleg Tishchenko, who has been deported to Russia after a US court found him guilty of purchasing and smuggling defense-related documentation, said on Thursday that he could continue his work in the game development industry

According to the US prosecution, the game developer wanted to create a realistic simulator of the US F-16 fighter jet and purchased old documentation on the aircraft at an auction on eBay with the help of a US citizen, who then sent it to Russia. Tishchenko was sentenced to 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to two out of five charges, with the court taking into account the time that the Russian national had already served and ordering him to be deported to Russia.

"I think yes," Tishchenko told reporters, when asked if he was going to continue developing games after his conviction and deportation.

The Russian national, who arrived in Moscow earlier in the day, said that the detention conditions in the United States were good. Tishchenko also specified that he had pleaded guilty to the charges of "export and smuggling."

"This is just a deal, this is not cooperation with the investigation," Tishchenko stressed.

The Russian national was detained in Georgia in June 2018 and extradited to the United States. The Russian embassy in the United States called the charges against him unsubstantiated.