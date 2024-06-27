Assen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Double world champion Francesco Bagnaia is set to tighten the screws on championship leader Jorge Martin at the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen this weekend, as MotoGP roars into the season's second half.

Martin, who is moving from a satellite Ducati team to Aprilia next year, has seen his lead shrink to just 18 points ahead of "Pecco" Bagnaia, whose assault on a third consecutive championship is rapidly gaining momentum.

Bagnaia bagged back-to-back victories in Catalunya and home circuit Mugello, and the Ducati factory team rider is back this weekend at "The Cathedral" in Assen -- one of the Italian rider's favourite tracks.

Bagnaia won at Assen in 2022 and 2023, becoming the first to do so since his Italian compatriot and mentor Valentino Rossi claimed back-to-back victories here in 2004-2005.

"I love this track, this crowd," Bagnaia, 27, has said of the legendary circuit and atmosphere at the Assen track, which he said he had tattooed on his arm.

Waiting in the wings though is a resurgent Marc Marquez, who will join Bagnaia at the Ducati lenovo team next year, shifting from Gresini Ducati after his long run with Honda ended last year.

The veteran Catalan -- hampered by crashes and injury in the past -- is getting back into form and was rewarded with a seat next to Bagnaia for next year.

He will no doubt be motivated after inking the deal with Ducati to join Bagnaia in what many referred to as a "dream team" for Ducati Lenovo in the 2025 season.

But Marquez will have some proving to do: he has not won a race since October 2021 and is trailing 35 points behind leader Martin -- a gap he will be keen on closing.

Martin, also called the "Martinator", earlier this month joined Aprilia for the 2025 season, signing a "multi-year contract".

The Aprilia ride went available after veteran Spanish rider Aleix Espargaro announced he would retire at the end of the season.

It will be Espargaro's last appearance at Assen, where he first stepped on the tarmac as a substitute rider for the Balatonring team in 2009.

Other riders too would be keen to make a good showing in Assen, including South African Brad Binder, who as a result of a penalty for exceeding track limits last year got bumped off a podium position.