Titmus Shatters 200m Freestyle World Record Weeks Before Olympics
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Ariarne Titmus shattered fellow Australian Mollie O'Callaghan's 200m freestyle world record Wednesday, touching in 1min 52.23secs just weeks before defending her Olympic title in Paris.
Titmus hit the wall at Australia's Olympic trials in Brisbane ahead of O'Callaghan, who also went under her previous world record of 1:52.85, finishing in 1:52.48.
Titmus went out hard and held on as O'Callaghan pushed her to the limit.
"Looking at the results, it's unbelievable. I'm really happy to finally produce a swim in the 200 that I feel like my training reflects," said Titmus, 23.
"I think just the field that we have is why we are swimming so fast.
"We push each other every day. To have five girls under (trainer) Dean (Boxall) in that final is unbelievable. It's a credit to him and the programme."
Titmus stunned American great Katie Ledecky to clinch gold in Tokyo three years ago.
She will head to Paris as a red-hot favourite alongside O'Callaghan, who smashed Italian great Federica Pellegrini's 14-year-old world record last year.
The pair share eight of the 10 fastest times in history, with Ledecky, Canadian phenomenon Summer McIntosh and Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey all in the chasing pack.
So far, McIntosh is the only other swimmer to go under 1:54 this year.
Lani Pallister and Brianna Throssell came third and fourth in Brisbane to position themselves to be part of an ominously fast 4x200m relay team.
Titmus has been in top form in Brisbane, swimming the second-fastest 400m freestyle of all time on Monday as she also prepares to defend that Olympic title.
Recent Stories
Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
More Stories From World
-
The hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam2 minutes ago
-
Gaza war rages as mediators study Palestine group reply to truce plan12 minutes ago
-
More than 35 dead, dozens injured in Kuwait building fire12 minutes ago
-
Makkah Health Cluster assesses healthcare needs of over 500,000 Pilgrims22 minutes ago
-
Macron asks backing from all 'able to say no to extremes' in snap vote22 minutes ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates Russian President on National Day32 minutes ago
-
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates Russian President on National Day32 minutes ago
-
Blinken arrives in Qatar for talks with Gaza mediator42 minutes ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates the President of the Philippines on Independence Day42 minutes ago
-
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates the President of the Philippines on Independence ..42 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says destroys Russian missiles over Kyiv1 hour ago
-
Athens Acropolis closes as Greece bakes in heatwave1 hour ago