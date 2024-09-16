Open Menu

Tito Jackson, Member Of The Jackson 5, Dies At 70

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) US guitarist and singer Tito Jackson, an original member of the legendary Jackson 5 group and older brother of pop superstars Michael and Janet, has died at the age of 70, his sons said late Sunday.

"It"s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us," his sons Taj, Taryll and TJ, who form the music group 3T, posted on Instagram alongside a photo of them with their father.

"We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being," they said.

"Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops. Your boys, Taj, Taryll and TJ."

Family friend Steve Manning told Entertainment Tonight that Tito died of an apparent heart attack on Sunday while driving from New Mexico to his home in Oklahoma.

Tito had recently been performing in Germany, England and California with his brothers Marlon and Jackie as The Jacksons.

Tito was an original member of the family group The Jackson 5, along with brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael.

After signing with Motown Records in 1969, they had a string of international hits in the late 1960s and early 70s including "I Want You Back," "ABC," and "I'll Be There."

Younger brother Michael, who went on to solo superstardom, died in 2009 at the age of 50.

Tito, along with his brothers in The Jackson 5, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 by fellow Motown legend Diana Ross.

According to his website, since 2003 Tito had been performing and touring with own big blues and funk band.

In 2016 he became the last of the Jackson siblings to have a solo Billboard hit, charting with the single "Get It Baby," followed by his debut solo album "Tito Time."

His second album -- and first blues one -- "Under Your Spell" was released in 2021 and featured special guests including George Benson, Bobby Rush and Stevie Wonder.

Tito is survived by his three sons. His former wife -- their mother Dolores -- died in 1994.

