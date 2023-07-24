TMH Estimates Potentially Interesting Contracts in Africa at Over $20 Billion - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Transmashholding (TMH), a major Russian manufacturer of locomotives and passenger trains, estimates the volume of potentially interesting contracts in Africa until 2050 at over $20 billion, the company's Chief Executive Officer Kirill Lipa told Sputnik.

"According to our internal estimates, the total volume of potentially interesting contracts in African markets in the long term, that is, until 2050, is more than $20 billion. Among the most promising countries for TMH are South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Uganda, Tunisia, Nigeria and many others," Lipa said.

The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the Russia-Africa summit from July 27-28.