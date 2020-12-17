UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'To Russia!': Rare Insights Into Family Life Of President Putin From Annual Presser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:02 PM

'To Russia!': Rare Insights Into Family Life of President Putin From Annual Presser

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held his traditional yet not entirely conventional due to the COVID-19 pandemic year-end press conference, during which the head of the country shared some insights into his life and gave touching personal advice

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held his traditional yet not entirely conventional due to the COVID-19 pandemic year-end press conference, during which the head of the country shared some insights into his life and gave touching personal advice.

Although the vast majority of questions centered around the economy and the pandemic, which has become the world's most devastating health crisis in recent history, Putin spoke about love, his grandchildren and revealed to which toast his family drank.

According to the Russian leader, love is the key to good relations both within the family and within the international community.

"As to the secret of family happiness, it is love. But that is no secret. Everyone knows that. It is a universal concept and it should be at the heart of the family as well as international relations," Putin said when asked what the secret to happiness was by a reporter from Iceland.

The president revealed that a toast to Russia was the most important felicitation pronounced at New Year celebrations with his family.

"Of course we all raise glasses to our loved ones, to family, friends, but for me, among my family and friends, the main toast remains 'to Russia,'" Putin said.

The Russian leader, who is said to have two grandchildren, was asked what fairy tales he read to them, to which Putin said that he read stories by Russian and Soviet authors.

"[Soviet writer Samuil] Marshak, for example. The Twelve Months," the president noted, adding that Russian fairy tales were "very good."

MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR

At the end of the big press conference, which lasted for 4 hours and 29 minutes, Putin spoke about the gift that the country has prepared for children deprived of holiday celebrations this year due to the pandemic.

"To end this [presser] with something warm, I would like to say that ... this year, unfortunately, due to epidemiological restrictions, mass events related to children's New Year's celebrations have been canceled but this holiday is about expectations and hopes for the future," the president said, adding that he had "consulted both the government and the presidential administration, and agreed that the state would make a present for our children."

All families with children under seven will be paid 5,000 rubles ($68).

When asked to assess the year 2020, Putin said that despite all the hardships encountered in the past 12 months, it would still be wrong to call it a bad year.

"It's like the weather is it good or bad? So is this year. There are ups and downs, as always in life," the president noted.

Related Topics

Weather World Russia Vladimir Putin Iceland 2020 Family All From Government Love

Recent Stories

UAE chairs 40th meeting of Council of Arab Ministe ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,321 new COVID-19 cases, 792 recove ..

21 minutes ago

RTA changes addressing system of metro platforms

21 minutes ago

Dubai remains preferred market for Indian retailer ..

36 minutes ago

Hope Consortium expands its offerings through four ..

50 minutes ago

ADNOC prioritises youth development as it nurtures ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.