'To Russia!': Rare Insights Into Family Life of President Putin From Annual Presser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held his traditional yet not entirely conventional due to the COVID-19 pandemic year-end press conference, during which the head of the country shared some insights into his life and gave touching personal advice.

Although the vast majority of questions centered around the economy and the pandemic, which has become the world's most devastating health crisis in recent history, Putin spoke about love, his grandchildren and revealed to which toast his family drank.

According to the Russian leader, love is the key to good relations both within the family and within the international community.

"As to the secret of family happiness, it is love. But that is no secret. Everyone knows that. It is a universal concept and it should be at the heart of the family as well as international relations," Putin said when asked what the secret to happiness was by a reporter from Iceland.

The president revealed that a toast to Russia was the most important felicitation pronounced at New Year celebrations with his family.

"Of course we all raise glasses to our loved ones, to family, friends, but for me, among my family and friends, the main toast remains 'to Russia,'" Putin said.

The Russian leader, who is said to have two grandchildren, was asked what fairy tales he read to them, to which Putin said that he read stories by Russian and Soviet authors.

"[Soviet writer Samuil] Marshak, for example. The Twelve Months," the president noted, adding that Russian fairy tales were "very good."

MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR

At the end of the big press conference, which lasted for 4 hours and 29 minutes, Putin spoke about the gift that the country has prepared for children deprived of holiday celebrations this year due to the pandemic.

"To end this [presser] with something warm, I would like to say that ... this year, unfortunately, due to epidemiological restrictions, mass events related to children's New Year's celebrations have been canceled but this holiday is about expectations and hopes for the future," the president said, adding that he had "consulted both the government and the presidential administration, and agreed that the state would make a present for our children."

All families with children under seven will be paid 5,000 rubles ($68).

When asked to assess the year 2020, Putin said that despite all the hardships encountered in the past 12 months, it would still be wrong to call it a bad year.

"It's like the weather is it good or bad? So is this year. There are ups and downs, as always in life," the president noted.