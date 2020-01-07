Tobruk Government Thanks Russia for Refusing to Back Turkish 'Plot' on Libya

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The eastern Libyan government highly appreciates Russia's refusal to support Turkey in its decision to engage in the conflict in the North African country on the side of the Tripoli administration, an envoy for the Tobruk-based government, Aref Ali Nayed, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country's servicemen were gradually departing to Libya to support the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA). Back in November, Ankara and the GNA signed a military cooperation agreement, triggering a backlash from the rival Libyan Tobruk administration, Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and other countries.

Russia has also spoken against any interference by a third nation in Libyan affairs, recalling that the collapse of the Libyan statehood in 2011 was much facilitated by foreign intervention. On Monday, the UN Security Council met behind closed doors at Moscow's request to discuss the Libyan settlement.

In an exclusive interview to Sputnik, Nayed said that Turkey's "arrogant plans to reconquer Libya and retrieve their Ottoman colony are doomed to failure.

" According to the envoy, this policy has met strong rejection both in Libya and Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, Italy as well as France.

"And also we very much appreciate the Russian refusal to take any part in this Turkish plot. We also appreciate Russia's support in the UN Security Council last night, which has prevented any attempt to try to curtail the Libyan National Army [LNA] or to try to blame it for anything. We feel confident that the regional dynamic is behind the Libyan duly elected parliament and its army and the official and only legitimate government of Libya headed by Prime Minister Abdullah Thani," he added.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, with the LNA controlling the east and the GNA sitting in the country's west. The situation escalated over the past few months as the LNA launched a new offensive on GNA-held Tripoli.