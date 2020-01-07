The eastern Libyan government expects militias loyal to the rival Government of National Accord (GNA) to withdraw from Tripoli to defend Misrata after the advancing Libyan National Army (LNA) took control of Sirte, an envoy for the administration in Tobruk, Aref Ali Nayed, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The eastern Libyan government expects militias loyal to the rival Government of National Accord (GNA) to withdraw from Tripoli to defend Misrata after the advancing Libyan National Army (LNA) took control of Sirte, an envoy for the administration in Tobruk, Aref Ali Nayed, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, the LNA, which launched a new offensive on Tripoli in December, entered Sirte and declared full control over the city.

"There is news of Misrata-based militias trying to plan a retaking of Sirte and even calling upon their colleagues to come back from Tripoli. They have even announced the closure of the university to get young students to come and mobilize.

We expect these attempts to be a total failure because the distance between Misrata and Sirte is a totally open area, and they will be definitively open to aerial attacks. I believe that the best thing that Misrata can do now is to defend itself and I expect Misrata militias to withdraw from Tripoli on an urgent basis in order to protect Misrata," Nayed said.

He reiterated that Sirte and adjacent areas were now in "firm hands" of the LNA.

"Now there is a complete land linkage between the territories controlled by the LNA in the East, Center, South and West, which helps logistical movement and makes the hold of the Libyan army over the territory of Libya to be in the vicinity of 97 percent," he added.