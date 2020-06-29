Tobruk Lawmaker Calls for Bigger US Role in Libya for Sake of Truce, Ceasefire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States should increase its peace efforts in Libya to facilitate truce and a permanent ceasefire in the North African country, Ahmed Huma, the second deputy speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament, told Sputnik in an interview

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The United States should increase its peace efforts in Libya to facilitate truce and a permanent ceasefire in the North African country, Ahmed Huma, the second deputy speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament, told Sputnik in an interview.

"The American role should be more significant to achieve a ceasefire. We know, everyone knows that the United States of America has an ability to have an impact on a number of countries to contribute to a ceasefire or return to a political process," Huma said.

The parliament has been in contact with the US via its diplomatic mission in Libya, according to the deputy speaker.

"Last year, a number of the parliament's members paid an official visit to the United States of America, and the visit was successful.

We have contacted officials in the US administration, and we are ready to communicate again," the deputy speaker added.

According to Huma, the eastern-based administration will not get in the way of any country that wants to provide Libya with aid or any support, whether political or economic, for the sake of stability in the North African country.

On Friday, the US officials and representatives of Libya's Government of National Accord resumed talks on the possibility of demobilizing militias in Libya. According to the US Department of State, the US has committed to engaging with all of the parties to the conflict in Libya and plans to convene a similar meeting with representatives of the Libyan National Army that the eastern-based parliament supports.