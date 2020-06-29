UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tobruk Lawmaker Calls For Bigger US Role In Libya For Sake Of Truce, Ceasefire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 02:02 PM

Tobruk Lawmaker Calls for Bigger US Role in Libya for Sake of Truce, Ceasefire

The United States should increase its peace efforts in Libya to facilitate truce and a permanent ceasefire in the North African country, Ahmed Huma, the second deputy speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament, told Sputnik in an interview

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The United States should increase its peace efforts in Libya to facilitate truce and a permanent ceasefire in the North African country, Ahmed Huma, the second deputy speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament, told Sputnik in an interview.

"The American role should be more significant to achieve a ceasefire. We know, everyone knows that the United States of America has an ability to have an impact on a number of countries to contribute to a ceasefire or return to a political process," Huma said.

The parliament has been in contact with the US via its diplomatic mission in Libya, according to the deputy speaker.

"Last year, a number of the parliament's members paid an official visit to the United States of America, and the visit was successful.

We have contacted officials in the US administration, and we are ready to communicate again," the deputy speaker added.

According to Huma, the eastern-based administration will not get in the way of any country that wants to provide Libya with aid or any support, whether political or economic, for the sake of stability in the North African country.

On Friday, the US officials and representatives of Libya's Government of National Accord resumed talks on the possibility of demobilizing militias in Libya. According to the US Department of State, the US has committed to engaging with all of the parties to the conflict in Libya and plans to convene a similar meeting with representatives of the Libyan National Army that the eastern-based parliament supports.

Related Topics

Army Parliament Visit United States Libya All Government

Recent Stories

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns PTV, Parliament atta ..

11 minutes ago

SI Shahid, Security Guard Iftikhar lost life durin ..

12 minutes ago

Poland's Duda, Trzaskowski Advance to 2nd Round of ..

12 minutes ago

Seven dead, eight injured brought to SMBB Trauma C ..

12 minutes ago

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme sets new target to ..

12 minutes ago

PTI members standing with ideology of Imran Khan: ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.