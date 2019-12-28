UrduPoint.com
Tobruk Parliament Head Visits Cyprus To Push For Scrapping Sarraj-Turkey Deals - Office

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The president of the Tobruk-based parliament, Aguila Saleh Issa, has arrived in Cyprus to discuss the agreements signed between the rival Libyan government in Tripoli and Turkey, the legislature's spokesperson said.

In November, Fayez Sarraj's Government of National Accord (GNA) and Turkey signed agreements on military cooperation and a new maritime border. Under the first deal, Turkey pledges military support to the GNA, while the other one sets a new maritime border, which runs through zones in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as theirs.

The accords have triggered a backlash from the Tobruk administration, as well as Athens, Nicosia and Cairo.

"This visit is due to last several days. Its goal is to achieve the abolition of the memoranda signed by the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord and the Turkish government," the parliament's spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the talks in Cyprus will focus on measures to strengthen stability and security in the Mediterranean.

Earlier in December, Aguila Saleh visited Greece with the same mission.

