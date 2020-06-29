UrduPoint.com
Tobruk Parliament Values Russia's Efforts To Settle Libyan Crisis - Deputy Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 02:11 PM

Tobruk Parliament Values Russia's Efforts to Settle Libyan Crisis - Deputy Speaker

Libya's Tobruk-based parliament welcomes Russia's efforts to help settle the long-standing crisis in the North African country and fight terrorism, second deputy speaker Ahmed Huma told Sputnik in an interview

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Libya's Tobruk-based parliament welcomes Russia's efforts to help settle the long-standing crisis in the North African country and fight terrorism, second deputy speaker Ahmed Huma told Sputnik in an interview.

"We appreciate and support the efforts of Russia, which has not left Libya, but rather took the Libyan side seriously. Russia did not put pressure the Libyans at all, but was the backbone in the fight against terrorism and outlawed militia groups. There was a real, serious and sincere stand of Russia to help Libya take its former place among other countries," Huma said.

For several years, Libya has been split between the two rival administrations, the Tobruk-based parliament, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA), and the UN-backed western-based government.

In recent weeks, troops affiliated with the Government of National Accord (GNA) have made major military gains against the LNA. The western-based government, backed by Turkey and Qatar, has said it wants to seize the strategic city of Sirte from the LNA.

Earlier in the month, the delegation of Libya's eastern-based parliament, including LNA representatives, paid an official visit to Moscow and met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov to discuss the crisis in Libya. During the meeting, Moscow reassured the delegation that Libya would continue to receive Russia's support, as well as in the UN Security Council, in a bid to stabilize the security situation and achieve a ceasefire between the country's warring parties.

