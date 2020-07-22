MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Turkey has deployed nearly 16,000 fighters to Libya, including members of al-Qaeda and ISIS (terrorist organizations, both banned in Russia), and has asserted control over the country's sovereign resources, Aref Ali Nayed, the special envoy of the Tobruk-based Libyan House of Representatives to the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and African Union, told Sputnik.

Turkey has been providing extensive military support to Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) since the latter requested assistance in late 2019 in a power confrontation against the House of Representatives and forces of the Libyan National Army.

Ankara is also reportedly planning to establish two permanent military bases in Libya as part of its continued aid to the GNA.

"The fact of the matter is Turkey used the illegal invitation (with no Parliamentarian approval) by the GNA in order to do two existentially threatening things. Firstly, Turkey exported nearly 16,000 fighters, many of whom are Qaeda and ISIS members, into Libya. Secondly, Turkey asserted total hegemony over Libya and its resources in very arrogant announcements and speeches by its Defense Minister and other officials," Nayed said.