UrduPoint.com

Tochka-U Missile That Hit Kramatorsk Part Of Ukrainian Troops' Armaments - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Tochka-U Missile That Hit Kramatorsk Part of Ukrainian Troops' Armaments - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) The serial number of the Tochka-U missile that hit the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, which is under the control of Ukrainian troops, shows that the tactical missile comes from a batch of weapons used by the Ukrainian forces, media report.

On April 8, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) headquarters announced that Ukrainian troops used a Tochka-U missile in an attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk. According to DPR data, at least 50 people were killed, while 87 others were injured. The Russian Defense Ministry has refuted claims of a Russian strike on the Kramatorsk train station, stressing that judging by the photos of missile fragments shared by witnesses, such missiles are only used by Ukrainian troops.

The Union Donetsk tv channel said on Telegram that the Tochka-U missile used in the Kramatorsk attack "was on the balance sheet of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - its serial number has been deciphered." Union said that Ukrainian troops had used several other missiles from the same batch in Donbas - twice in 2015 and twice this year.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Kiev will not be able to evade responsibility for the Tochka-U tactical missile attack on Kramatorsk.

According to the Russian defense ministry, Ukrainian forces fired a Tochka-U missile at the Kramatorsk train station from the Dobropilya settlement located 45 kilometers (28 miles) southwest of Kramatorsk. The purpose of Kiev's attack on the railway station was to disrupt mass evacuation and to use local residents as a human shield, the defense ministry said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Ukraine Russia Same Kramatorsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February April 2015 Media TV From

Recent Stories

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

8 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

9 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

9 hours ago
 DIG eulogizes Hyderabad police for maintaining law ..

DIG eulogizes Hyderabad police for maintaining law and order, arresting outlaws

9 hours ago
 WHO Country Head Dr Palitha calls on AJK PM

WHO Country Head Dr Palitha calls on AJK PM

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.