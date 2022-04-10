Tochka-U Missile That Hit Kramatorsk Part of Ukrainian Troops' Armaments - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) The serial number of the Tochka-U missile that hit the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, which is under the control of Ukrainian troops, shows that the tactical missile comes from a batch of weapons used by the Ukrainian forces, media report.

On April 8, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) headquarters announced that Ukrainian troops used a Tochka-U missile in an attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk. According to DPR data, at least 50 people were killed, while 87 others were injured. The Russian Defense Ministry has refuted claims of a Russian strike on the Kramatorsk train station, stressing that judging by the photos of missile fragments shared by witnesses, such missiles are only used by Ukrainian troops.

The Union Donetsk tv channel said on Telegram that the Tochka-U missile used in the Kramatorsk attack "was on the balance sheet of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - its serial number has been deciphered." Union said that Ukrainian troops had used several other missiles from the same batch in Donbas - twice in 2015 and twice this year.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Kiev will not be able to evade responsibility for the Tochka-U tactical missile attack on Kramatorsk.

According to the Russian defense ministry, Ukrainian forces fired a Tochka-U missile at the Kramatorsk train station from the Dobropilya settlement located 45 kilometers (28 miles) southwest of Kramatorsk. The purpose of Kiev's attack on the railway station was to disrupt mass evacuation and to use local residents as a human shield, the defense ministry said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.