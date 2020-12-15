Toddler feared raped in Greek migrant camp

Authorities on the Greek island of Lesbos are investigating the suspected rape of a three-year-old Afghan girl in a migrant camp, a migration ministry source said Tuesday

The girl was found semi-conscious and bleeding in a lavatory in the camp of Kara Tepe late on Monday, the source told AFP.

"Camp doctors have confirmed" the incident, the official said.

A forensic inspection is required to determine the girl's condition.

The site housing more than 7,300 people was hastily erected in September after a fire gutted the camp of Moria, Europe's largest.

The tent camp was flooded this week after several days of rain, despite drainage work carried out in the makeshift facility in October.

"So many tents are wet and there is not any dry place to go... We are afraid so many people will get very sick now," a group of camp migrant volunteers said in a Facebook post Sunday.

The European Commission earlier this month said it had agreed with Greek authorities and EU agencies to establish a "new, up-to-standard reception centre" on Lesbos by September 2021.