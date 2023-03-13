Toddler Kills Sister in Accidental Shooting in Texas - Sheriff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) A 3-year-old girl killed her 4-year-old sister in an accidental shooting in the US state of Texas, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening.

"@HCSOTexas (Harris County Sheriffs Office) units responded to an apt unit at 9955 Bammel North Houston. Preliminary info: two toddlers were inside the unit with other persons. One toddler (3 yrs) gained access to a firearm and unintentionally shot the other (4 yrs).

The toddler was pronounced deceased at the scene," Gonzalez wrote on Twitter.

At a press conference, Gonzalez said there were five adults in the apartment, but at some point, the two girls were left unsupervised inside the bedroom.

"The 3-year-old gained access to a loaded semi-automatic pistol," Gonzalez noted.

The family members heard a single gunshot, ran into the room and found the other girl on the floor unresponsive, the sheriff said.