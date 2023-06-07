Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline Restoration to Take Up to 3 Months - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The restoration of the section of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline damaged by an explosion can take one to three months if access to the damaged site is available, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had blown up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkiv region, adding that there are casualties among the civilian population.

"According to preliminary estimates, the repair and restoration work will take approximately one to three months. And this, of course, is provided for access to the site of damage is available," Zakharova told reporters.

Moscow will make every effort to clarify the circumstances of the incident, but the only country that has never been interested in resuming the operation of the pipeline is Ukraine, the diplomat added.