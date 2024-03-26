Togo adopts new constitution: national assembly

Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Togolese lawmakers adopted a new constitution on Monday, moving the country from a presidential to a parliamentary system and giving parliament the power to elect the president.

The president will be chosen "without debate" by lawmakers "for a single six-year term", and not by the public, according to the new text. It is not yet known when the change will come into force.