UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Togo Confirms First Coronavirus Case

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:24 PM

Togo confirms first coronavirus case

Togo on Friday confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus after a 42-year-old woman tested positive following her return from a trip to Benin, Germany, France and Turkey

Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Togo on Friday confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus after a 42-year-old woman tested positive following her return from a trip to Benin, Germany, France and Turkey.

The presidency in the West African nation of eight million people said the patient, who lives in the capital Lome with her family, was "currently isolated in a treatment centre for infectious diseases" after testing positive on Thursday.

"From February 22 to March 2, 2020 she visited Benin, Germany,France and Turkey before returning to Togo via the land border with Benin,"the presidency said in a statement.

Related Topics

Turkey France Germany Lome Benin Togo February March Border Women 2020 Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC+ Meeting Starts in Vienna After Over 6-Hour D ..

27 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed gets phone call from British PM

55 minutes ago

Malaysia Reports 28 New Coronavirus Cases Bringing ..

29 seconds ago

First coronavirus patient in Pakistan discharged f ..

30 seconds ago

Peru Confirms 1st Coronavirus Case - President

34 seconds ago

Russian Banker Tinkov Reveals Acute Leukemia Diagn ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.