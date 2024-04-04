Togo delays April elections over political reforms

Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Togo's government on Wednesday postponed legislative elections due to be held April 20 until an unspecified date, shortly after lawmakers approved highly contested constitutional reforms.

The presidency said "consultations" were needed over the changes that triggered opposition claims the reforms passed in March aimed to keep President Faure Gnassingbe in power in the West African nation.

In office since 2005 after succeeding his father, Gnassingbe Eyadema, who seized power in a coup 50 years ago, Gnassingbe has won every election, though the opposition has always claimed results were marred by irregularities.

After a week of tensions over the reform, Gnassingbe sent the law back to the National Assembly for a second reading with the opposition claiming it was a power grab to keep him in office.

"The National Assembly wished to have some days to engage in broad consultations with all stakeholders," said a presidency statement on the election delay.

"Consequently, the government will conduct a slight rearrangement of the Calendar of legislative and regional elections initially scheduled for April 20." No new date was given.

Togo's parliament, dominated by Gnassingbe's UNIR party, adopted the law that would switch Togo from a presidential to a parliamentary system, giving the assembly the power to elect the president for a single six-year term.

Assembly members would elect the president "without debate", according to the new constitution.