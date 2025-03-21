Togo eyes joining alliance of junta-led Sahel states

Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Togo appears to be openly courting a new confederation made up of junta-led Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger for whom access to the small nation's port would be a game-changer.

Foreign Minister Robert Dussey has stepped up overtures to the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), originally set up as a defence pact in 2023 but which now seeks closer integration.

In January, he remarked that membership was "not impossible" but last week went a step further in comments posted on social media.

"Togo is considering joining the AES, a strategic decision that could strengthen regional cooperation and offer access to the sea to member countries," he said.

Access to a port is crucial for the trio of landlocked, militant-hit west African countries, whose leaders seized power promising greater sovereignty.

Tensions with Ivory Coast and Benin, accused of cosying up too much to Western powers, have already forced Mali, Niger and Burkina to start using Togo's port in the capital Lome and the port of Tema in Ghana instead.

But Togo's membership of the alliance could enhance access and open up new trade opportunities, analysts say.

"There's the hope of economic solidarity: access to Nigerien oil, renewed trade routes," Togolese political analyst Madi Djabakate said.

"Togo could also benefit from more agile military cooperation, and intelligence sharing with its neighbours," he told AFP.