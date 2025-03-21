Open Menu

Togo Eyes Joining Alliance Of Junta-led Sahel States

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Togo eyes joining alliance of junta-led Sahel states

Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Togo appears to be openly courting a new confederation made up of junta-led Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger for whom access to the small nation's port would be a game-changer.

Foreign Minister Robert Dussey has stepped up overtures to the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), originally set up as a defence pact in 2023 but which now seeks closer integration.

In January, he remarked that membership was "not impossible" but last week went a step further in comments posted on social media.

"Togo is considering joining the AES, a strategic decision that could strengthen regional cooperation and offer access to the sea to member countries," he said.

Access to a port is crucial for the trio of landlocked, militant-hit west African countries, whose leaders seized power promising greater sovereignty.

Tensions with Ivory Coast and Benin, accused of cosying up too much to Western powers, have already forced Mali, Niger and Burkina to start using Togo's port in the capital Lome and the port of Tema in Ghana instead.

But Togo's membership of the alliance could enhance access and open up new trade opportunities, analysts say.

"There's the hope of economic solidarity: access to Nigerien oil, renewed trade routes," Togolese political analyst Madi Djabakate said.

"Togo could also benefit from more agile military cooperation, and intelligence sharing with its neighbours," he told AFP.

Recent Stories

Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on fa ..

Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands

6 minutes ago
 Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era ..

Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series

19 minutes ago
 Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO

Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO

38 minutes ago
 March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

1 hour ago
 Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World ..

Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

1 hour ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zaye ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs ..

UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation

12 hours ago
 Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers duri ..

Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season

12 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai m ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World