Togo Eyes Joining Alliance Of Junta-led Sahel States
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 01:10 PM
Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Togo appears to be openly courting a new confederation made up of junta-led Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger for whom access to the small nation's port would be a game-changer.
Foreign Minister Robert Dussey has stepped up overtures to the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), originally set up as a defence pact in 2023 but which now seeks closer integration.
In January, he remarked that membership was "not impossible" but last week went a step further in comments posted on social media.
"Togo is considering joining the AES, a strategic decision that could strengthen regional cooperation and offer access to the sea to member countries," he said.
Access to a port is crucial for the trio of landlocked, jihadist-hit west African countries, whose leaders seized power promising greater sovereignty.
Tensions with Ivory Coast and Benin, accused of cosying up too much to Western powers, have already forced Mali, Niger and Burkina to start using Togo's port in the capital Lome and the port of Tema in Ghana instead.
But Togo's membership of the alliance could enhance access and open up new trade opportunities, analysts say.
"There's the hope of economic solidarity: access to Nigerien oil, renewed trade routes," Togolese political analyst Madi Djabakate said.
"Togo could also benefit from more agile military cooperation, intelligence sharing with its neighbours," he told AFP.
Jihadists are increasingly active in northern Togo on the border with Burkina where groups that have plagued the central Sahel region for a decade wage deadly attacks.
The junta leaders of the AES have struggled to get the upper hand against the jihadists since seizing power in coups between 2020 and 2023 and have announced they will soon form a joint force of 5,000 troops.
Togo approves of the juntas' declared strategy of taking back sovereignty.
All three west African countries have turned away from former colonial power France and the West generally and forged closer ties with Russia and other new partners.
"By engaging with the AES, Togo is part of a pan-African narrative where nations, long divided, are learning to stand together," Djabakate said.
Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe, at the helm since 2005, "can stay in power forever as long as he proclaims his pan-Africanism", a policy increasingly finding favour among popular opinion, he added.
The military-led Sahelian countries have not ceded to pressure to call quick elections, instead extending the political transition period to span several years.
