Togo Hopes Russia Helps Correct 'Historic Injustice' Of Africa Underrepresentation In UNSC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 01:21 PM

Togo supports a UN Security Council reform to address Africa's underrepresentation in the body that has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and believes that Russia could help correct this "historic injustice," Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Togo supports a UN Security Council reform to address Africa's underrepresentation in the body that has Primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and believes that Russia could help correct this "historic injustice," Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey told Sputnik in an interview.

Russia has long advocated for expanding representation of developing countries of Africa, Asia and Latin America in the UN Security Council, noting that this reform was long-overdue. Moscow at the same time calls for balance, so that the body does not become too bloated and sluggish.

"Twelve years after the start of negotiations the international community can no longer ignore current geopolitical reality and in particular the necessity to correct the historic injustice of Africa not represented among the permanent UNSC members and the fact that it is underrepresented among the non-permanent members.

The involvement of the five permanent UNSC members is paramount for this reform project to succeed and Russia could help us with it," Dussey, who is currently on a visit to Russia, said.

The minister stressed that the debate around Africa's representation has been ongoing for decades, but "nothing changes."

He therefore expressed doubt that "some of UNSC members are sincere when they say they want to see African states occupy permanent seats in the UNSC."

