Togo Incumbent President Secures 4th Term With 72% of Votes - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Togo's incumbent head of state, Faure Gnassingbe, has won the Saturday presidential election in the country securing more than 72 percent of the votes, media reported on Monday, citing preliminary data of the Independent National Election Commission of Togo.

Gnassingbe became the president of Togo in 2005 after the death of his father, Eyadema Gnassingbe, who took power in 1967 via a military coup. Gnassingbe, the current leader and founder of the Union for the Republic party, was re-elected in 2010 and 2015.

According to the RFI radio station, Gnassingbe won 72.

36 percent of the ballots, while his key rival, former Togolese Prime Minister Agbeyome Kodjo, got 18.37 percent. The president of the opposition National Alliance for Change party, Jean-Pierre Fabre, came third with 4.35 percent of the votes.

This is the first time the Togolese electoral body announced the results of the presidential election so quickly, according to the media. They will be referred to the country's Constitutional Court, which will have six days to make a decision and announce final results of the race.