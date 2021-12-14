UrduPoint.com

Togo Journalists 'arbitrarily' Detained: Amnesty

Amnesty International on Monday condemned the arrest of two journalists critical of the government in Togo and called for their release

The small West African state, which has been ruled since 2005 by President Faure Gnassingbe, is often accused by rights groups of cracking down on opposition figures and the media.

Ferdinand Ayite and Joel Egah, editors of the bi-weekly L'Alternative and the weekly Fraternite respectively, were arrested late on Friday over comments made during an online broadcast.

The two journalists were placed under arrest for defamation and contempt of authority, their lawyer Elom Kpade said, after complaints from two ministers.

"The arbitrary detention of journalists Ferdinand Ayite and Joel Egah is an infringement of their rights and against freedom of expression," said Fabien Offner, West Africa researcher at Amnesty International.

"The authorities want to silence critics," said Offner. "Ferdinand Ayite and Joel Egah must be immediately released."A third journalist who also took part in the broadcast, Isidore Kouwonou, was placed under judicial supervision, Kpade added.

L'Alternative had already been suspended in February for four months by the media watchdog, and the newspaper Fraternite was suspended in March last year for two months.

