UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Togo Opens Inquiry Into Inauguration Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 11:54 PM

Togo opens inquiry into inauguration death

Togo has opened an inquiry into the mysterious death of a high-ranking army officer the day after President Faure Gnassingbe's inauguration, a police source said Monday

Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Togo has opened an inquiry into the mysterious death of a high-ranking army officer the day after President Faure Gnassingbe's inauguration, a police source said Monday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Bitala Madjoulba, who commanded the country's Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), was found dead in his office on May 4.

Gnassingbe took office in 2005 on the death of his father, who had ruled the West African state since 1967. He was sworn in for a fourth term on May 3.

He was reelected on February 22 with more than 70 percent of the vote according to official returns -- a result the opposition contests.

A bullet was extracted from Madjoulba's body during an autopsy, public prosecutor Essolissam Poyodi told local media.

"A commission of inquiry headed by Security Minister General Yark Damehane has been put in place to shed light on this affair," an informed police source told AFP.

He added that police directors would be aiding the minister in his investigation.

There has been no official reaction to Madjoulba's death.

His replacement, Lieutenant-Colonel Tchangani Atafai, was named within hours.

Madjoulba's battalion was at the forefront of the brutal suppression of opposition demonstrations which attracted huge crowds in 2017 and 2018.

On Thursday, residents Madjoulba's home village of Siou some 500 kilometres (300 miles) north of the capital Lome held a rally to demand answers.

Madjoulba had commanded the battalion since 2014 and had widespread experience at home and abroad, including leading several UN peacekeeping contingents.

Local media have suggested his killing was an internal settling of scores.

Opposition figures have criticised the silence authorities have thus far maintained while also demanding an independent inquiry.

Some observers say the army, largely made up of ethnic Kabye from the president's Kara region, is riven by internal tensions they say were ratcheted up by the 2009 jailing of Kpatcha Gnassingbe, the president's half brother and former defence minister.

Kpatcha Gnassingbe is being held in a Lome prison on suspicion of orchestrating a failed coup in 2009.

Some opposition groups say his jailing was a means of eliminating a potential rival to the president.

Related Topics

Dead Defence Minister Army Police United Nations Vote Lome Togo February May 2017 2018 Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE government thinking beyond coronavirus; the pa ..

20 minutes ago

Flydubai continues to focus on cargo operations, r ..

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania Counties Opening Too Early Risk Losin ..

9 minutes ago

Former French President Under Investigation Over S ..

9 minutes ago

New York State Regions to Begin Partial Reopening ..

9 minutes ago

Egyptian Medics Confirm 346 New COVID-19 Cases - S ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.