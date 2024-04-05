Togo Opposition Calls For Protests Over Election Delay
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Togo's opposition on Thursday called for a three-day mass protest to demonstrate against the government's decision to delay this month's legislative elections.
Tensions between President Faure Gnassingbe's government and the opposition have heightened following parliament's approval of a contested constitutional reform critics say is a bid to keep Togo's leader in power.
The presidency announced Wednesday that more consultations were needed over the reforms and suspended the April 20 legislative and regional elections without giving a new date.
Four opposition parties and a civil society group issued a statement calling for protests on April 11, 12 and 13.
"The signatories vigorously condemn the regime's manoeuvre, which attempts by all means to endorse its own constitutional coup," the opposition statement said.
The reform dispute has fuelled debate over the rule of Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005 after succeeding his father, who governed for three decades after a military coup.
Fearing an attempt to keep Gnassingbe in power, opposition leaders say they want the government to withdraw the reform, which allows the National Assembly to elect the president directly.
Nine members of the opposition group Dynamique Monseigneur Kpodzro were detained by police in Lome after campaigning in a market about the illegality of the reform, party spokesman Thomas Kokou N'soukpoe said.
Public prosecutor Talaka Mawama said an investigation had been launched against "individuals caught distributing leaflets and chanting slogans inciting popular revolt" on Wednesday.
After a week of political tensions, Gnassingbe had already sent the law back to parliament for a second reading.
Recent Stories
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..
ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed
More Stories From World
-
French Open in doubt for Nadal after Monte Carlo withdrawal1 minute ago
-
Mac Allister's 'wonder goal' fires Liverpool back to the top1 minute ago
-
Inter eyeing Milan derby title triumph as Roma host capital clash2 minutes ago
-
Nadal withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters comeback9 hours ago
-
Biden, Netanyahu speak as pressure mounts over Gaza aid worker deaths9 hours ago
-
Families shelter in tents as rescuers seek people cut off by Taiwan quake10 hours ago
-
Myanmar junta says downed 13 'terrorist' drones over capital10 hours ago
-
Biden urges 'sacred commitment' as NATO turns 7510 hours ago
-
Togo opposition calls for protests over election delay10 hours ago
-
SCO SG condemns air attack on Iranian consulate in Syria10 hours ago
-
NATO turns 75 in shadow of Ukraine war -- and Trump10 hours ago
-
French court to issue verdict over 2018 Christmas market attack10 hours ago