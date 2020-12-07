UrduPoint.com
Togo President Appoints New Chief Of General Staff

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 02:23 PM

Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe on Sunday appointed Gen. Dadja Maganawe as chief of staff of the Army

LOME (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe on Sunday appointed Gen. Dadja Maganawe as chief of staff of the Army.

Colonel until then and secretary general of the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Maganawe was first promoted by Gnassingbe as brigadier general and then as chief of general staff of the Togolese Armed Forces.

He replaced Gen.

Felix Abalo Kadanga who had been in office since 2013.

Local media referred to the appointment as a "double-speed promotion." In the past, Maganawe was the prefect of Dankpen, a town located 417 kilometers (259 miles) north of the capital Lome.

The Togolese military has seen a series of appointments in recent months.

In October, Colonel Kodjo Apedo was appointed the deputy chief of general staff. New officials were also appointed in the Army and Air Force.

