Togo releases 16 opposition activists

Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Sixteen members of Togo's main opposition movement have been freed after completing a prison term for "rebellion" and other charges, an opposition leader told AFP on Wednesday.

The activists were sentenced on April 21 to a year in prison, together with a suspended term of eight months. They were released on Tuesday, Fulbert Attisso, a senior official of the Patriotic Movement for Democracy and Development (MPDD), told AFP.

"They are currently in quarantine in a hotel in Lome," Togo's capital, he said, referring to the country's anti-coronavirus measures.

The MPDD's leader is former prime minister Agbeyome Kodjo, the runner-up in presidential elections in February.

According to official results, the incumbent Faure Gnassingbe won a fourth term with nearly 71 percent of the vote while Kodjo, 65, won just under 20 percent, an outcome that Kodjo says was rigged.

Gnassingbe has led the country of eight million people since taking over in 2005 after the death of his father Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled with an iron fist for 38 years.

Kodjo, who has said he has gone into hiding, was jailed for four days in April after a police raid for failing to comply with a series of summonses, and in July the authorities issued an international warrant for his arrest.