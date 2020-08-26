UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Togo Releases 16 Opposition Activists

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:38 PM

Togo releases 16 opposition activists

Sixteen members of Togo's main opposition movement have been freed after completing a prison term for "rebellion" and other charges, an opposition leader told AFP on Wednesday

Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Sixteen members of Togo's main opposition movement have been freed after completing a prison term for "rebellion" and other charges, an opposition leader told AFP on Wednesday.

The activists were sentenced on April 21 to a year in prison, together with a suspended term of eight months. They were released on Tuesday, Fulbert Attisso, a senior official of the Patriotic Movement for Democracy and Development (MPDD), told AFP.

"They are currently in quarantine in a hotel in Lome," Togo's capital, he said, referring to the country's anti-coronavirus measures.

The MPDD's leader is former prime minister Agbeyome Kodjo, the runner-up in presidential elections in February.

According to official results, the incumbent Faure Gnassingbe won a fourth term with nearly 71 percent of the vote while Kodjo, 65, won just under 20 percent, an outcome that Kodjo says was rigged.

Gnassingbe has led the country of eight million people since taking over in 2005 after the death of his father Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled with an iron fist for 38 years.

Kodjo, who has said he has gone into hiding, was jailed for four days in April after a police raid for failing to comply with a series of summonses, and in July the authorities issued an international warrant for his arrest.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Democracy Vote Hotel Lome Togo February April July Million Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE consumer prices down 2.36 pct YoY

9 minutes ago

Pacers fire McMillan as coach after quick NBA play ..

41 seconds ago

Palestinian govt to donate olive trees to support ..

42 seconds ago

NY's Central Park inaugurates statue of 'real wome ..

43 seconds ago

Maritime Affairs Minister visits flooded city area ..

45 seconds ago

China marginalized India in region: Indian strateg ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.