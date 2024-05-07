Togo ruling party sweeps regional council elections

(@FahadShabbir)

Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Togo's ruling party swept last month's elections for regional council seats, electoral authorities said on Monday, consolidating a victory for President Faure Gnassingbe after a landslide win in the parallel parliamentary vote.

The dual April 29 legislative and regional council elections came after a highly contested constitutional reform that opponents say allows Gnassingbe to cement his family's nearly six-decade rule.

Gnassingbe's ruling Union for the Republic (UNIR) party won 137 out of the 179 regional councillor seats, according to provisional results published on Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI).

Opposition parties won 39 seats and independents took three seats.

Both elections still have to be confirmed by Togo's judiciary -- the legislative results by the constitutional court and the regional ballot by the supreme court.

The votes came after the divisive constitutional amendment shifted Togo from a presidential to a parliamentary system, a move the West African nation's opposition denounced as an "institutional coup".

Gnassingbe on Monday gave the final sign-off to the new constitution, according to a presidency statement.

Under the new constitution, the presidency becomes a largely ceremonial role elected by lawmakers.

Power will now sit with the new post of President of the Council of Ministers, a kind of prime minister who will automatically be the head of the party with a parliamentary majority.

This means Gnassingbe can assume the new post as he is head of the UNIR. Under the old constitution he could have only run one more time as president in 2025.