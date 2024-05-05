Open Menu

Togo Ruling Party Wins Legislative Vote In Boost For Gnassingbe

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Togo ruling party wins legislative vote in boost for Gnassingbe

Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Togo's ruling party won a parliamentary majority in April's legislative elections, the country's electoral commission said Saturday, after a divisive constitutional reform critics say allows President Faure Gnassingbe to extend his time in power.

Gnassingbe's Union for the Republic party (UNIR) won 108 of 113 seats in the new assembly, according to provisional results announced by the national electoral commission.

The participation rate in the election was 61 percent, according to the electoral commission president Dago Yabre, who gave the results in a national broadcast.

Under the new constitution approved by lawmakers in April, Gnassingbe will now be able to take a new post as president of the council of ministers, a role similar to prime minister that is automatically assumed by the leader of the majority party in parliament.

Already in power for nearly 20 years, Gnassingbe succeeded his father Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled for almost four decades in the small coastal West African state between Benin and Ghana.

Opposition parties denounced the constitutional reform as an "institutional coup" for creating a role tailor-made for Gnassingbe to evade presidential term limits and extend his family's political dynasty.

UNIR loyalists say the reform made Togo's democracy more representative.

Under the previous constitution, Gnassingbe would have been able to run for the presidency just one more time in 2025.

Gnassingbe, 57, has already won four elections, though all were denounced as flawed by the opposition. The main opposition boycotted the last parliamentary election in 2018, citing irregularities. But this time they had rallied supporters to challenge UNIR dominance.

According to the new constitution, Togo's president now becomes a mostly ceremonial role elected by parliament, and not the people, for a four-year term.

Togo's shift from a presidential to a parliamentary system means power now resides with the new president of the council of ministers, who will be the leader of the majority party in the new assembly.

For the opposition this means Gnassingbe will be able to stay in power without term limits as long as the UNIR is the majority party in the national assembly.

Regional election observers had said they were satisfied with the conduct of the April 29 election, which also saw a vote for regional representatives who will help select the membership of the senate, a newly created second chamber.

Opposition parties denounced some irregularities in the legislative election and others had challenged the constitutional reform as illegal in the court of the regional bloc Economic Community of West African States or ECOWAS.

But opposition attempts to protest against the new reform were also blocked by authorities. Political rallies have been banned in Togo since an attack on the large market in Lome during which a military police officer was killed.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Attack National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Protest Police Parliament Democracy Vote Lome Benin Togo Ghana Chamber April 2018 Market Post Family All From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

13 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

13 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

13 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

13 hours ago
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

13 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

13 hours ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

13 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

13 hours ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

13 hours ago

More Stories From World