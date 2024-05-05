Open Menu

Togo Ruling Party Wins Legislative Vote In Boost For Gnassingbe

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Togo ruling party wins legislative vote in boost for Gnassingbe

Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) President Faure Gnassingbe Togo's ruling party won a crushing majority in legislative elections, authorities said, allowing the longtime leader to extend his rule under a contested constitutional reform.

Gnassingbe's Union for the Republic party (UNIR) won 108 of 113 seats in the vote held last Monday, according to provisional results announced by the national electoral commission late Saturday.

Turnout was 61 percent, according to commission figures, but the triumph is total for Gnassingbe, already in power since 2005 after his father Gnassingbe Eyadema ruled the small West African state for nearly four decades.

Under the new constitution approved by lawmakers in April, Gnassingbe will be able to take a new post as president of the council of ministers, a role similar to prime minister, that is automatically assumed by the leader of the majority party in parliament.

Opposition parties denounced the constitutional reform as an "institutional coup", creating a role tailor-made for Gnassingbe to evade presidential term limits and extend his family's dynasty.

UNIR loyalists say the change to a parliamentary system made Togo's democracy more representative.

Under the previous constitution, Gnassingbe would have been able to run for the presidency just one more time in 2025.

Gnassingbe, 57, has already won four elections, though all were denounced as flawed by the opposition. The main opposition boycotted the last parliamentary election in 2018, citing irregularities. This time they had rallied supporters to challenge UNIR dominance.

According to the new constitution, Togo's president becomes a mostly ceremonial role elected by parliament, and not the people, for a four-year term.

As president of the council of ministers, Gnassingbe will be able to stay in power without term limits as long as the UNIR is the majority party in the national assembly, according to the opposition.

Regional election observers said they were satisfied with the April 29 election, which also saw a vote for regional representatives who will help select the membership of the senate, a newly created second chamber.

Opposition parties denounced some irregularities in the legislative election and others had challenged the constitutional reform as illegal in the court of the regional bloc Economic Community of West African States or ECOWAS.

Nathaniel Olympio, head of the Togolese Party, slammed international bodies that "validated fraudulent elections". He highlighted that fewer than 70 observers were in the country.

Opposition attempts to protest against the reform were blocked by authorities. Political rallies have been banned in Togo since a 2022 attack on a market in Lome during which a military police officer was killed.

Gnassingbe, who rarely speaks publically, has sought to carve out a role as a regional mediator, serving as a go-between for military coup leaders in Niger and ECOWAS, and between Ivory Coast and Mali when tensions flared after Ivorian troops were detained in Mali.

France is keen to keep good relations with Togo after its military was forced out of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger following the military seized power on those countries. At the same, Gnassingbe has sought to widen his alliances, joining the Commonwealth in 2022 and nurturing good relations with Washington.

Related Topics

Election Attack National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Protest Police Washington Parliament Democracy Vote France Mali Same Lome Ivory Coast Burkina Faso Togo Niger Chamber April 2018 Market Post Family All Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

16 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

17 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

17 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

17 hours ago
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

17 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

17 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

17 hours ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

17 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

17 hours ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

17 hours ago

More Stories From World