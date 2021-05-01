Togo Signs Statute of OIC Labor Centre

The Republic of Togo on 29 April 2021 signed the Statute of the Labor Centre of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-LC)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st April, 2021) The Republic of Togo on 29 April 2021 signed the Statute of the Labor Centre of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-LC). The signing ceremony took place at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah.

The Statute was signed by Mr Abdul-Nasser Fofana, Acting Consul General of the Republic of Togo, in the presence of the Secretary General of the OIC, Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, and the OIC Assistant Secretary General for Economic Affairs, Ambassador Ahmad Sengendo.

The Baku-based Centre aims to promote and harness the Member States’ efforts for social development, while coordinating relevant organizations across the Member States and OIC affiliated institutes active in labor, employment, social protection and human capital development.