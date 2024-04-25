Togo's Legislative Elections: What Is At Stake?
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Togolese go to the polls on April 29 to elect new lawmakers and the country's first regional representatives, with political tensions high since the adoption of a divisive new constitution.
After his father ruled Togo for nearly four decades before him, President Faure Gnassingbe -- already in office himself since 2005 -- is accused by critics of trying to extend the family's grip on power.
But loyalists say the constitutional amendment from a presidential to a parliamentary system will bolster democracy in the small West African nation.
Recent Stories
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros
More Stories From World
-
The Myanmar 'water brothers' salvaging shipwrecks on the tide4 minutes ago
-
US Supreme Court to hear Trump immunity claim34 minutes ago
-
Blinken calls for US, China to manage differences 'responsibly'1 hour ago
-
Norway oil giant Equinor's profit falls on lower gas prices1 hour ago
-
N. Macedonia's right-wing presidential candidate wins 1st round1 hour ago
-
Vietnam court jails soft drinks tycoon in $40 million scam case1 hour ago
-
The guardian angels of the source of the Seine2 hours ago
-
Star Dudamel brings inclusive vision to New York Philharmonic3 hours ago
-
Paris dream of swimming in the Seine finally within reach3 hours ago
-
Portugal's Carnation Revolution, 50 years on3 hours ago
-
Tough times for Argentine factories as consumers penny-pinch3 hours ago
-
Use of alcohol and e-cigarettes among youth 'alarming': WHO3 hours ago