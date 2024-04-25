Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Togolese go to the polls on April 29 to elect new lawmakers and the country's first regional representatives, with political tensions high since the adoption of a divisive new constitution.

After his father ruled Togo for nearly four decades before him, President Faure Gnassingbe -- already in office himself since 2005 -- is accused by critics of trying to extend the family's grip on power.

But loyalists say the constitutional amendment from a presidential to a parliamentary system will bolster democracy in the small West African nation.