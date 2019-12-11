Toilet in US Segment of ISS Breaks Down for Second Time in 2 Weeks - NASA Broadcast

The toilet in the US sector of the International Space Station (ISS) is out of order for the second time in two weeks, which has forced US astronauts to share the one in the Russian section, according to a conversation between the in-space team and ground personnel aired by NASA on Wednesday

In addition to the two Russian-made toilets on the station itself, there are toilets in docked Soyuz ships, but these facilities are only used when the spacecraft is in flight and very rarely when they are docked.

The press service of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik that the toilet in the Russian segment was in working order.

In late November, both toilets were reported to be out of order. According to ISS Expedition 61 Commander Luca Parmitano, the toilet in the US section was constantly signaling that it is not working, while the one in the Russian module was indicating that it was completely full. The problems were eventually fixed.